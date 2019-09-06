Hurricane Dorian Leaves More Than 400,000 Americans Without Electricity - Outage Tracker

More than 400,000 people in three US states were experiencing power outages on Friday morning as Hurricane Dorian ravaged the eastern coast of the country, the website poweroutages.us reported on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th September, 2019) More than 400,000 people in three US states were experiencing power outages on Friday morning as Hurricane Dorian ravaged the eastern coast of the country, the website poweroutages.us reported on Friday.

As of 8.12 a.m. (12,15 GMT), more than 217,000 people were experiencing electricity outages in North Carolina, while another 158,000 customers in neighboring South Carolina had no power.

Another 36,300 power cuts were registered in the state of Virginia.

According to the National Hurricane Center, Dorian is currently moving along the US east coast at 14 miles per hour with maximum sustained winds at 90 miles per hour, which falls within Category 1 on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale.

The hurricane hit the Bahamas on Sunday as a Category 5 storm, destroying about 13,000 houses. On Thursday, Bahamian Prime Minister Hubert Minnis told CNN that the death toll was at 30 people.