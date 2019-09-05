Hurricane Dorian Leaves More Than 90,000 in US Without Electricity - Outage Tracker

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Hurricane Dorian has caused more than 90,000 power outages in the United States as it approaches the eastern coast of the country, the website poweroutage.us reported on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th September, 2019) Hurricane Dorian has caused more than 90,000 power outages in the United States as it approaches the eastern coast of the country, the website poweroutage.us reported on Thursday.

As of 10 a.m.

local time, more than 73,000 customers in South Carolina were experiencing experience outages, while another 12,000 people in Georgia were experiencing blackouts, the website said.

Another 5,2000 customers face power cuts in the state of North Carolina, according to the outage tracker.

Dorian is expected to make landfall in South Carolina or North Carolina on Thursday evening.

The National Hurricane Center earlier on Thursday warned that the approaching hurricane would likely cause life-threatening floods and tornadoes in both states.