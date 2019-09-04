Hurricane Dorian moves towards US coast as seven killed in Bahamas

Hurricane Dorian churned towards the United States Wednesday after leaving seven dead in the Bahamas, where the prime minister said terrified residents had endured "days of horror" at the hands of the monster storm

Aerial footage showed scenes of catastrophic damage with hundreds of homes missing roofs, cars submerged or overturned, widespread flooding and boats reduced to matchwood.

Harrowing accounts emerged, with one survivor describing how he had watched his wife drown.

Announcing the updated death toll, Prime Minister Hubert Minnis warned the number would rise as he called Dorian "one of the greatest national crises in our country's history." "Parts of Abaco are decimated. There's severe flooding, there's severe damage to homes, businesses, other buildings and infrastructure," he said.

Bahamas residents "endured hours and days of horror, fearing fortheir lives and the lives of their loved ones," Minnis said.