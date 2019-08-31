Hurricane Dorian strengthens to Category 4 storm: US forecaster

Hurricane Dorian strengthened to an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 storm on Friday as it moved toward the Bahamas and the US state of Florida, the National Hurricane Center in Miami said

Miami, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2019 ) :Hurricane Dorian strengthened to an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 storm on Friday as it moved toward the Bahamas and the US state of Florida, the National Hurricane Center in Miami said.

The hurricane has maximum sustained winds near 130 miles per hour (215 kilometers per hour), the NHC said in an advisory.