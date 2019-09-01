UrduPoint.com
Hurricane Dorian Strengthens To Highest Category Storm - US National Hurricane Center

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sun 01st September 2019 | 06:10 PM

Hurricane Dorian Strengthens to Highest Category Storm - US National Hurricane Center

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2019) Hurricane Dorian, which is approaching the eastern coastal Florida state, has strengthened to a "catastrophic" category five hurricane, the US National Hurricane Center said Sunday.

"#Dorian is now a category 5 #hurricane with 160 mph sustained winds.

The eyewall of this catastrophic hurricane is about to hit the Abaco Islands with devastating winds," the center tweeted.

The White House said in a press release on Friday that President Donald Trump had declared a state of emergency in Florida, where the hurricane is expected to make landfall as a life-threatening storm over the three-day US Labor Day holiday weekend, and authorized US Federal agencies to provide appropriate assistance for emergency measures.

