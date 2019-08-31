Hurricane Dorian Upgraded to Dangerous Category 4 - US National Hurricane Center

(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2019) Powerful hurricane Dorian, which is approaching the eastern coastal Florida state, has strengthened to an "extremely dangerous" category four hurricane, the US National Hurricane Center said.

"Data from the NOAA Hurricane Hunters indicate that Dorian has strengthened to an extremely dangerous category 4 hurricane with maximum sustained winds near 130 mph (215 km/h).

This increase in intensity will be reflected in the forecast issued at 1100 pm EDT [03:00 GMT]," the forecaster said late on Friday.

The White House said in a press release on Friday that President Donald Trump had declared a state of emergency in Florida, where the hurricane is expected to make landfall as a life-threatening storm over the three-day US Labor Day holiday weekend, and authorized US Federal agencies to provide appropriate assistance for emergency measures.