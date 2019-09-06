Hurricane Dorian Weakens to Category 1 as It Continues Up US East Coast - Meteorologists

(@imziishan)

Hurricane Dorian, which is currently moving its way up the east coast of the United States after devastating the Bahamas, has weakened to a Category 1 storm, with maximum sustained winds at 90 miles per hour, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) reported on Friday

The hurricane hit the Bahamas on Sunday as a Category 5 storm, destroying about 13,000 houses.

On Thursday, Bahamian Prime Minister Hubert Minnis told CNN that the death toll was at 30 people.

According to the NHC, Dorian is currently moving along the US east coast at 14 miles per hour with maximum sustained winds at 90 miles per hour, which falls within Category 1 on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale.

Because Dorian was approaching the United States as a Category 5 hurricane with wind speeds equal or above 157 miles per hour last week, the states of Georgia, Florida, North Carolina and South Carolina declared an emergency.