Hurricane Dorian Weakens To Category 1: US Meteorologists

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Fri 06th September 2019 | 12:10 PM

Hurricane Dorian weakens to Category 1: US meteorologists

Hurricane Dorian weakened to a Category 1 storm early Friday as it closed in on the coast of North Carolina, US meteorologists said

Charleston, United States, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2019) :Hurricane Dorian weakened to a Category 1 storm early Friday as it closed in on the coast of North Carolina, US meteorologists said.

Dorian was packing maximum sustained winds of near 90 mph (150 kilometers per hour), down from 100 miles per hour, according to the latest update from the Miami-based National Hurricane Center.

"Slow weakening is expected during the next few days. However, Dorian should remain a powerful hurricane as the center moves near or along the coast of North Carolina," it said.

