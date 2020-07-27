Hurricane Douglas spares Honolulu, skirts Hawaii

Hurricane Douglas swept north of Hawaii late Sunday, sparing Honolulu but still posing a threat to Kauai on the northwestern end of the Pacific island chain

Honolulu, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2020 ) :Hurricane Douglas swept north of Hawaii late Sunday, sparing Honolulu but still posing a threat to Kauai on the northwestern end of the Pacific island chain.

The storm was expected to skirt north of Kauai as it barrels past the Hawaiian islands, packing 90 mile per hour (150 kph) winds, the National Hurricane Center said.

Hurricane warnings for Oahu were cancelled but remained in effect for Kauai and Niihau islands.

The category one storm was around 100 miles (160 kilometers) northwest of the capital Honolulu at 11:00 pm (0900 GMT Monday), according to the NHC.

"Hurricane Douglas (is) a little stronger as it pulls away from Oahu and skirts north of Kauai," the center said.

It is rare for severe storms to make landfall in Hawaii, which has been hit by hurricanes just twice in its modern history -- Dot in 1959 and Iniki in 1992.