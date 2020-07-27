UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hurricane Douglas Spares Honolulu, Skirts Hawaii

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 27th July 2020 | 08:07 PM

Hurricane Douglas spares Honolulu, skirts Hawaii

Hurricane Douglas swept north of Hawaii late Sunday, sparing Honolulu but still posing a threat to Kauai on the northwestern end of the Pacific island chain

Honolulu, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2020 ) :Hurricane Douglas swept north of Hawaii late Sunday, sparing Honolulu but still posing a threat to Kauai on the northwestern end of the Pacific island chain.

The storm was expected to skirt north of Kauai as it barrels past the Hawaiian islands, packing 90 mile per hour (150 kph) winds, the National Hurricane Center said.

Hurricane warnings for Oahu were cancelled but remained in effect for Kauai and Niihau islands.

The category one storm was around 100 miles (160 kilometers) northwest of the capital Honolulu at 11:00 pm (0900 GMT Monday), according to the NHC.

"Hurricane Douglas (is) a little stronger as it pulls away from Oahu and skirts north of Kauai," the center said.

It is rare for severe storms to make landfall in Hawaii, which has been hit by hurricanes just twice in its modern history -- Dot in 1959 and Iniki in 1992.

Related Topics

Storm Douglas Honolulu Sunday From

Recent Stories

Startupbootcamp establishes headquarters at DIFC

10 minutes ago

DP World to acquire majority stake in South Korea& ..

55 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler pardons 283 prisoners ahead of Eid a ..

55 minutes ago

Bee&#039;ah launches region&#039;s first solar ene ..

55 minutes ago

Aug 5 a move to disenfranchise, disempower and dem ..

3 minutes ago

UK pet cat tests positive for COVID-19

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.