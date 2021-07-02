UrduPoint.com
Hurricane Elsa Threatens Caribbean

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 26 seconds ago Fri 02nd July 2021 | 08:31 PM

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2021 ) :Tropical Storm Elsa strengthened Friday into a hurricane threatening the Caribbean region, US forecasters said.

Rainfall, storm surge and strong winds from Elsa could affect the Florida Keys and parts of the Florida peninsula early next week but this depends on how the storm behaves this weekend when it hits large Caribbean islands, the National Hurricane Center said.

Hurricane-related weather would be bad news for the Florida town of Surfside, near Miami, as it tries to dig out a collapsed condo building in search of survivors and bodies.

Elsa is now packing maximum sustained winds of 120 km per hour (75 mph) as it moves northwest near Barbados, which is in the east of the Caribbean sea, the NHS said.

It is forecast to move near the southern coast of Hispaniola -- made up of Haiti and the Dominican Republic -- on Saturday. By Sunday, Elsa is forecast to move near Jamaica and portions of eastern Cuba, the center said.

