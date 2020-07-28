Hurricane Hanna Leaves 3 People Killed, 4 Others Missing in Mexico - Authorities

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2020) Three people were killed and four others went missing in Mexico due to Hurricane Hanna that recently struck the country after having moved from the US southern state of Texas, David Leon, the national coordinator of Mexico's Civil Protection force, said on Tuesday.

"[A total of] 769 people were evacuated and four people went missing. It is painful to talk about it but three people were killed," Leon said at a press briefing.

According to Leon, more than 320 infrastructure objects were damaged as a result of massive landfalls and heavy rains, while 339 people were evacuated from the most affected areas.

Eight roads were blocked following a series of six landslides, Leon added.

The hurricane made landfall in southern Texas on Saturday, but has since been downgraded to a tropical storm. US President Donald Trump approved the emergency disaster declaration for Texas. Moreover, a video posted by a Mexican journalist alleged to show the hurricane toppling a part of the border wall. The US Customs and Border Protection said on Monday it was looking into the video, but doubted its authenticity.