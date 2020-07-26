UrduPoint.com
Hurricane Hanna Makes Landfall In Texas, Heavy Rains Expected Sunday - NHC

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sun 26th July 2020 | 04:10 AM

Hurricane Hanna Makes Landfall in Texas, Heavy Rains Expected Sunday - NHC

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th July, 2020) Hurricane Hanna has made landfall in Texas and heavy rains and life-threatening flooding is expected, the US National Hurricane Center (NHC) said in a statement.

"The eye of Hurricane Hanna made landfall on Padre Island, Texas, at 5:00 PM CDT (22:00 UTC) about 15 miles (20 km) north of Port Mansfield, Texas, with maximum sustained winds of 90 mph (150 km/h)," NHC said on Saturday.

According to NHC, the center of Hanna will now move inland over south Texas and will move into northeastern Mexico on Sunday.

"Hanna is expected to produce total rain accumulations of 6 to 12 inches, with isolated maximum amounts of 18 inches through Monday in south Texas and into the Mexican states of Coahuila, Nuevo Leon, and northern Tamaulipas.

This rain will produce life-threatening flash flooding, rapid rises on small streams, and isolated minor to moderate river flooding. Hanna is also expected to produce 3 to 5 inches of rain along the upper Texas and Louisiana coasts," NHC said.

Meanwhile, Hurricane Douglas continues to move northwest toward Hawaii, according to NHC.

US President Donald Trump issued an emergency declaration for Hawaii on Saturday in anticipation of hurricane Douglas, according to the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

Texas Governor Gregory Abbott issued a disaster declaration for 32 counties in Texas on Saturday, ahead of Hurricane Hanna's landfall.

