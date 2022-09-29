Hurricane Ian Battering Florida, New Warnings Issued for Carolinas - NHC

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2022) The category four Hurricane Ian has made landfall in southwestern Florida and is threatening the states of North and South Carolina, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said in advisories.

"EXTREMELY DANGEROUS CATEGORY 4 HURRICANE IAN MAKES LANDFALL IN SOUTHWESTERN FLORIDA," one advisory said earlier on Wednesday.

The NHC later said catastrophic storm surge inundation along with destructive waves is ongoing along the southwest Florida coastline.

Maximum sustained winds are at 140 miles per hour, according to the advisory issued by the NOAA / National Weather Service agency.

New watches and warnings have been issued for North and South Carolina, the NHC said.

"Further weakening is expected for the next day or so, but Ian could be near hurricane strength when it moves over the Florida East coast tomorrow, and when it approaches the northeastern Florida, Georgia and South Carolina coasts late Friday," the release added.

Almost 1.5 million customers have no power as of early evening on the US east coast, the poweroutage.us web tracker said Wednesday.

Authorities in Collier County, on Florida's west coast, announced that beginning at 10:00 p.m. EST (2:00 GMT on Thursday) a mandatory curfew will be put in place until 6:00 a.m.

US President Joe Biden called mayors from cities around Florida to discuss the Federal government's support for the state, the White House said.