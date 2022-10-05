UrduPoint.com

Hurricane Ian Caused 'Billions' Of Dollars In Damages, Initial Assessments Underway - FEMA

Published October 05, 2022

Hurricane Ian caused billions of dollars in damage to infrastructure across the state of Florida, although assessments to determine a more exact figure are currently underway, Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Administrator Deanne Criswell said on Wednesday

"We are still very much in the life-saving and stabilization mode. They are just beginning the assessments of what the actual extent of damage is to the infrastructure. It's going to be in the billions (of dollars). How many billions, I don't know yet, but it will certainly be in the billions, and perhaps one of the more costly disasters that we've seen in many years," Criswell said during a press briefing when asked about the disaster's expected cost to the US government.

The press briefing took place aboard Air Force One, upon which US President Joe Biden is flying to visit Florida to meet with communities impacted by the storm and assess response efforts.

The hurricane caused widespread power outages after making landfall and resulted in the deaths of dozens of people. State authorities are still assessing casualties as search and rescue efforts continue, according to Criswell.

