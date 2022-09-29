UrduPoint.com

Hurricane Ian Kills 2 People, Cuts Power In Western Cuba - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 29, 2022 | 12:02 AM

Hurricane Ian Kills 2 People, Cuts Power in Western Cuba - Reports

Hurricane Ian has claimed the lives of at least two people in the western Cuban province of Pinar del Rio, cut power in the region and forced about 38,000 people to leave their homes, the Cuban Granma newspaper reported on Wednesday

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2022) Hurricane Ian has claimed the lives of at least two people in the western Cuban province of Pinar del Rio, cut power in the region and forced about 38,000 people to leave their homes, the Cuban Granma newspaper reported on Wednesday.

Early on Wednesday, the Cuban electricity supply company Union Electrica said that the power generation system on the island was completely out after the hurricane. The company also noted that power supply teams from all over the country were pulled to the western provinces to restore the networks.

Cuban officials refrain from making predictions about the timing of the restoration of the country's energy supply, the newspaper added.

According to the Cuban news agency Prensa Latina, Havana was also severely affected by hurricane-force winds with sustained gusts up to 123 kilometers per hour (76 miles per hour). Power lines were damaged in the region, more than a thousand fallen trees were counted, five buildings were completely destroyed, 68 partially damaged, the agency reported earlier in the day, adding that over 16,000 people were evacuated for safety reasons.

Tropical storm Ian formed in the Caribbean on September 24.

Related Topics

Storm Electricity Company Pinar Del Rio Havana September All From

Recent Stories

US Military Official Denies US Involvement in Nord ..

US Military Official Denies US Involvement in Nord Stream Pipeline Sabotage

12 minutes ago
 Pakistan to seek financial support from UN to cont ..

Pakistan to seek financial support from UN to continue relief works: Munir Akram ..

12 minutes ago
 US Defense Officials Say Delivery of New HIMARS to ..

US Defense Officials Say Delivery of New HIMARS to Ukraine Will Take a Few Years

12 minutes ago
 US Military Helicopters Circled Around Future Nord ..

US Military Helicopters Circled Around Future Nord Stream Leaks for Hours in Sep ..

13 minutes ago
 US Long-Range Arms Are for Use on Ukraine Soil, 'A ..

US Long-Range Arms Are for Use on Ukraine Soil, 'Annexed' Land Still Ukrainian - ..

29 minutes ago
 Trudeau, Zelenskyy During Talks Denounce Russian R ..

Trudeau, Zelenskyy During Talks Denounce Russian Referendums - Prime Minister's ..

25 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.