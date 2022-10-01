Hurricane Ian Makes Landfall in South Carolina - NHC

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2022) Hurricane Ian has mare landfall in the US state of South Carolina, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Friday.

"Surface observations indicate that the center of Hurricane Ian made landfall on Sep 30 at 205 pm EDT (1805 UTC) near Georgetown, South Carolina with maximum sustained winds of 85 mph (140 km/h) and an estimated minimum central pressure of 977 mb (28.85 inches)," the NHC said on Twitter.