Hurricane Ian Nearing Florida Grows To A Category 5 Storm - National Hurricane Center
Sumaira FH Published September 28, 2022 | 04:50 PM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2022) Hurricane Ian, which is set to make landfall in Florida tomorrow, is nearing a category 5 storm, with maximum sustained winds now up to 155 mph, the National Hurricane Center said on Wednesday.
"Recent data from a @NOAA_HurrHunter aircraft indicate #Ian is rapidly intensifying & max sustained winds are now up to 155 mph," the statement said.