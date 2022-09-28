Hurricane Ian Nearing Florida Grows to a Category 5 Storm - National Hurricane Center

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2022) Hurricane Ian, which is set to make landfall in Florida tomorrow, is nearing a category 5 storm, with maximum sustained winds now up to 155 mph, the National Hurricane Center said on Wednesday.

"Recent data from a @NOAA_HurrHunter aircraft indicate #Ian is rapidly intensifying & max sustained winds are now up to 155 mph," the statement said.