UrduPoint.com

Hurricane Ida Could Cost Insurers $30 Billion: Swiss Re

Faizan Hashmi 15 seconds ago Tue 05th October 2021 | 02:12 PM

Hurricane Ida could cost insurers $30 billion: Swiss Re

Insurance industry losses from Hurricane Ida could reach as much as $30 billion after the storm ripped across the oil-rich US Gulf Coast in late August, Swiss Re said on Tuesday

Zurich, Oct 5 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2021 ) :Insurance industry losses from Hurricane Ida could reach as much as $30 billion after the storm ripped across the oil-rich US Gulf Coast in late August, Swiss Re said on Tuesday.

The death toll from the Category 4 storm was relatively limited, but its floods and winds caused considerable damage, with disruptions in the oil sector that have affected global crude supplies.

Insurers face losses of between $28 billion and $30 billion (24 billion and 25.8 billion Euros), Swiss Re said in a statement.

The Swiss insurance firm said its own claims burden from Ida could reach $750 million.

Swiss Re also said floods in Europe in July could cost the industry about $12 billion, with its own losses standing at $520 million.

Related Topics

Storm Europe Oil July August From Industry (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Million

Recent Stories

Hunerkada opens admission in music learning progra ..

Hunerkada opens admission in music learning programs

11 seconds ago
 Kenya confirms bid for 2025 world athletics champi ..

Kenya confirms bid for 2025 world athletics championships

13 seconds ago
 COVID Vaccination: 37 unvaccinated passengers offl ..

COVID Vaccination: 37 unvaccinated passengers offloaded public transport

14 seconds ago
 Macron Says Without French Intervention Terrorists ..

Macron Says Without French Intervention Terrorists Would Have Captured Mali

5 minutes ago
 Russian crew set to blast off to film first movie ..

Russian crew set to blast off to film first movie in space

16 minutes ago
 Asian markets follow Wall St down as oil surge fan ..

Asian markets follow Wall St down as oil surge fans inflation fears

18 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.