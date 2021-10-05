Hurricane Ida could cost insurers $30 billion: Swiss Re

Insurance industry losses from Hurricane Ida could reach as much as $30 billion after the storm ripped across the oil-rich US Gulf Coast in late August, Swiss Re said on Tuesday

Zurich, Oct 5 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2021 ) :Insurance industry losses from Hurricane Ida could reach as much as $30 billion after the storm ripped across the oil-rich US Gulf Coast in late August, Swiss Re said on Tuesday.

The death toll from the Category 4 storm was relatively limited, but its floods and winds caused considerable damage, with disruptions in the oil sector that have affected global crude supplies.

Insurers face losses of between $28 billion and $30 billion (24 billion and 25.8 billion Euros), Swiss Re said in a statement.

The Swiss insurance firm said its own claims burden from Ida could reach $750 million.

Swiss Re also said floods in Europe in July could cost the industry about $12 billion, with its own losses standing at $520 million.