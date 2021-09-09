Hurricane Ida Death Toll Across US Rises to 26 - Louisiana Health Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2021) The number of individuals killed in the United States as a consequence of Hurricane Ida has risen to 26, the Louisiana Health Department said.

"Following a full review of cases since Hurricane Ida's landfall and the conclusion of several investigations, the Orleans Parish Coroner's Office has confirmed 11 additional storm-related deaths. This brings the death toll from Hurricane Ida to 26," the Louisiana Health Department said on Wednesday.

Hurricane Ida, which made landfall ten days ago, caused extensive damage across areas of the Gulf Coast as well as the states of Pennsylvania, New York and New Jersey.

US President Joe Biden visited several of the damaged communities in the northeast of the country on Tuesday.

Causes of death related to the extreme weather and damage of Hurricane Ida include drowning, falling trees, excessive heat and carbon monoxide poisoning.

The Louisiana Health Department called on the community to be aware of the signs of heat stroke and safely use generators in the hope of avoiding further deaths from overheating and carbon monoxide poisoning.