Hurricane Ida Projected to Become Category 4 on Sunday - US National Weather Service

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th August, 2021) Hurricane Ida is expected to become a Category 4 hurricane when it makes landfall in the state of Louisiana on Sunday, US National Weather Service official Benjamin Scott said during a press conference.

"Hurricane Ida has quickly developed into a hurricane way ahead of schedule," Scott said on Friday.

"Right now, all forecasts tend to look that it will be a pretty strong category four when it makes landfall in the coast of Louisiana sometime on Sunday afternoon or evening."

Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards said President Joe Biden approved an emergency declaration for the state to help response efforts.

The National Hurricane Center registered Ida's maximum sustained winds of 75 mph on Friday afternoon.