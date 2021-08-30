UrduPoint.com

Hurricane Ida Weakens To Category One

Sumaira FH 23 seconds ago Mon 30th August 2021 | 12:10 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2021) Hurricane Ida, which struck the US state of Louisiana and knocked out power to all of New Orleans, has weakened to a Category 1, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) reported on Monday.

The hurricane's maximum speed is now estimated at 75 miles per hour, making it a category one storm.

Ida is moving northward over southeastern Louisiana and is still very dangerous, NHC warned.

The hurricane initially hit the Louisiana coast west of New Orleans as a Category 4 storm and blew roofs off buildings leaving over 1 million homes without power. The first death caused by the hurricane was reported in Louisiana in the late hours of Sunday.

