WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2020) Hurricane Laura has reached the "extremely dangerous" category 4 just hours before its expected landfall on the United States' Gulf coast, National Hurricane Center said in a statement on Wednesday.

"Air Force hurricane hunter aircraft reports Laura has become an extremely dangerous category 4 hurricane," the statement said.

The National Hurricane Center said residents may face a catastrophic storm surge with extreme winds and flash flooding later on Wednesday.

"Little time remains to protect life and property," the statement warned.

Media reported that 380,000 residents have been required to evacuate from the cities of Beaumont, Galveston and Port Arthur in Texas. Another 200,000 residents in southwestern Louisiana have also been forced to evacuate because of the incoming hurricane.