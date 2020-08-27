UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hurricane Laura Becomes Category 4 Storm As It Nears US Gulf Coast- Nat'l Hurricane Center

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Thu 27th August 2020 | 12:10 AM

Hurricane Laura Becomes Category 4 Storm as It Nears US Gulf Coast- Nat'l Hurricane Center

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2020) Hurricane Laura has reached the "extremely dangerous" category 4 just hours before its expected landfall on the United States' Gulf coast, National Hurricane Center said in a statement on Wednesday.

"Air Force hurricane hunter aircraft reports Laura has become an extremely dangerous category 4 hurricane," the statement said.

The National Hurricane Center said residents may face a catastrophic storm surge with extreme winds and flash flooding later on Wednesday.

"Little time remains to protect life and property," the statement warned.

Media reported that 380,000 residents have been required to evacuate from the cities of Beaumont, Galveston and Port Arthur in Texas. Another 200,000 residents in southwestern Louisiana have also been forced to evacuate because of the incoming hurricane.

Related Topics

Storm Port Arthur Beaumont Galveston United States May From

Recent Stories

Russia Urges for Conditions to Launch Palestine-Is ..

44 minutes ago

Asif Mehmood for maximum planting trees

44 minutes ago

Tahnoun bin Zayed receives US Secretary of State

1 hour ago

Zimbabwe's central bank caps mobile money transfer ..

1 hour ago

Russia Optimistic About Meeting of Syrian Constitu ..

12 minutes ago

Punjab govt takes special measures to maintain law ..

12 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.