Hurricane Laura Tracks Toward US Gulf Coast After Slamming Haiti

Muhammad Irfan 23 seconds ago Tue 25th August 2020 | 09:17 PM

Storm Laura was upgraded to a destructive hurricane on Tuesday and is forecast to make landfall along the Texas or Louisiana coasts on Wednesday night, after earlier causing 20 deaths in Haiti

New Orleans, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2020 ) :Storm Laura was upgraded to a destructive hurricane on Tuesday and is forecast to make landfall along the Texas or Louisiana coasts on Wednesday night, after earlier causing 20 deaths in Haiti.

"Laura has become a hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 75 mph (120 km/h), with higher gusts," the US National Hurricane Center reported.

"Significant strengthening is forecast during the next 48 hours, and Laura is expectedto be a major hurricane at landfall," it added, warning of storm surges, flooding andtorrential rain.

