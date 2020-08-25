Hurricane Laura tracks toward US Gulf Coast after slamming Haiti

Storm Laura was upgraded to a destructive hurricane on Tuesday and is forecast to make landfall along the Texas or Louisiana coasts on Wednesday night, after earlier causing 20 deaths in Haiti

New Orleans, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2020 ) :Storm Laura was upgraded to a destructive hurricane on Tuesday and is forecast to make landfall along the Texas or Louisiana coasts on Wednesday night, after earlier causing 20 deaths in Haiti.

"Laura has become a hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 75 mph (120 km/h), with higher gusts," the US National Hurricane Center reported.

"Significant strengthening is forecast during the next 48 hours, and Laura is expectedto be a major hurricane at landfall," it added, warning of storm surges, flooding andtorrential rain.