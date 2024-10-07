Open Menu

Hurricane Milton Strengthens Fast, Threatens Mexico, Florida

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 07, 2024 | 08:03 PM

Hurricane Milton strengthens fast, threatens Mexico, Florida

Hurricane Milton intensified rapidly on Monday, with dangerous winds and storm surges forecast for Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula before the storm is set to slam into Florida by Wednesday

Miami, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2024) Hurricane Milton intensified rapidly on Monday, with dangerous winds and storm surges forecast for Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula before the storm is set to slam into Florida by Wednesday.

The hurricane comes close behind deadly Hurricane Helene, which hit the same areas, and some Florida residents have been ordered to evacuate again.

"Further strengthening is expected, and Milton is forecast to become an extremely dangerous Category 4 hurricane later today and maintain that intensity for the next couple of days," the US National Hurricane Center said.

It warned of storm surges raising water levels by five feet (1.5 m) along the Yucatan Peninsula and large, destructive waves on the coast.

Rainfall of ten inches (25 cm), with localized spots of up to 15 inches (38 cm), are expected to cause havoc in Florida, bringing flash flooding in urban areas.

Emergency workers are still racing to provide relief in the aftermath of Helene, which killed more than 225 people in several states across the US southeast.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has declared 51 of the state's 67 counties under a state of emergency for Milton, predicting the storm could have "major impacts."

President Joe Biden was briefed and said in a statement his administration was readying "life-saving resources."

Hurricane Helene hit the Florida coastline as a Category 4 storm, dumping torrential rainfall, and later causing massive flooding in remote towns in states further in land, including North Carolina.

The storm, which struck Florida on September 26, was the deadliest natural disaster to hit the United States since 2005's Hurricane Katrina, with the death toll still rising.

Communities, particularly those in mountainous areas, have been left without power and drinking water.

Related Topics

Storm Governor Water Same Florida United States Mexico September

Recent Stories

Palestine Solidarity Day observed in KP amid prote ..

Palestine Solidarity Day observed in KP amid protest rallies against Israel’s ..

3 minutes ago
 No one can stop Pakistan from progress: Prime Mini ..

No one can stop Pakistan from progress: Prime Minister’s Youth Program (PMYP) ..

3 minutes ago
 CTO launches 'Women on Wheels' program at Girls Gu ..

CTO launches 'Women on Wheels' program at Girls Guide House

3 minutes ago
 PSGMEA annual general body meeting held

PSGMEA annual general body meeting held

3 minutes ago
 Oil prices extend gains on Mideast tensions, Wall ..

Oil prices extend gains on Mideast tensions, Wall Street retreats

3 minutes ago
 UN warns world's water cycle becoming ever more er ..

UN warns world's water cycle becoming ever more erratic

10 minutes ago
Hezbollah says targets Israeli troops in Lebanon b ..

Hezbollah says targets Israeli troops in Lebanon border villages

10 minutes ago
 ATC grants interim bail to Salman Akram Raja in 3 ..

ATC grants interim bail to Salman Akram Raja in 3 cases

10 minutes ago
 PPL ASIA, Midland Oil Company reach settlement on ..

PPL ASIA, Midland Oil Company reach settlement on EDPS contract

10 minutes ago
 WUS inaugurates national conference on 'Emerging T ..

WUS inaugurates national conference on 'Emerging Trends in Sciences and Social S ..

10 minutes ago
 Commissioner approves three development schemes

Commissioner approves three development schemes

23 minutes ago
 DC holds introductory meeting

DC holds introductory meeting

23 minutes ago

More Stories From World