Hurricane Milton Strengthens Fast, Threatens Mexico, Florida
Published October 07, 2024
Hurricane Milton intensified rapidly on Monday, with dangerous winds and storm surges forecast for Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula before the storm is set to slam into Florida by Wednesday
The hurricane comes close behind deadly Hurricane Helene, which hit the same areas, and some Florida residents have been ordered to evacuate again.
"Further strengthening is expected, and Milton is forecast to become an extremely dangerous Category 4 hurricane later today and maintain that intensity for the next couple of days," the US National Hurricane Center said.
It warned of storm surges raising water levels by five feet (1.5 m) along the Yucatan Peninsula and large, destructive waves on the coast.
Rainfall of ten inches (25 cm), with localized spots of up to 15 inches (38 cm), are expected to cause havoc in Florida, bringing flash flooding in urban areas.
Emergency workers are still racing to provide relief in the aftermath of Helene, which killed more than 225 people in several states across the US southeast.
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has declared 51 of the state's 67 counties under a state of emergency for Milton, predicting the storm could have "major impacts."
President Joe Biden was briefed and said in a statement his administration was readying "life-saving resources."
Hurricane Helene hit the Florida coastline as a Category 4 storm, dumping torrential rainfall, and later causing massive flooding in remote towns in states further in land, including North Carolina.
The storm, which struck Florida on September 26, was the deadliest natural disaster to hit the United States since 2005's Hurricane Katrina, with the death toll still rising.
Communities, particularly those in mountainous areas, have been left without power and drinking water.
