Hurricane Milton Strengthens Fast, Threatens Mexico, Florida

Umer Jamshaid Published October 07, 2024 | 08:09 PM

Hurricane Milton intensified rapidly on Monday, with dangerously strong winds and storm surges forecast for Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula before the storm is set to slam into Florida in the coming days

Hurricane Milton intensified rapidly on Monday, with dangerously strong winds and storm surges forecast for Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula before the storm is set to slam into Florida in the coming days.

The latest hurricane in the Gulf of Mexico comes close behind deadly Hurricane Helene, and some Florida residents have been ordered to evacuate for the second time in weeks.

The US National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Milton was "an extremely dangerous Category 4 hurricane," on a scale of five, packing maximum sustained winds of 150 miles (240 kilometers) an hour.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who has declared 51 of his state's 67 counties under a state of emergency, said the race was on to clear damage from Hurricane Helene ahead of Milton's mid-week arrival.

