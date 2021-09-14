UrduPoint.com

Hurricane Nicholas Hits Texas Coast - Meteorologists

Sumaira FH 21 seconds ago Tue 14th September 2021 | 11:20 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2021) Hurricane Nicholas swept the Texas coastline, the US National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Tuesday.

"Nicholas Makes Landfall Along the Texas Coast. Heavy Rain, High Winds and Dangerous Surge Ongoing," the NHC tweeted.

The maximum wind speed is said to reach 74 miles per hour, with the hurricane moving at the speed of 10 miles per hour.

According to previous advisories, Tropical Storm Nicholas, formed in the Mexican Gulf, strengthened to a Category 1 hurricane ahead of its expected landfall in Texas. The NHC also warned that the natural disaster may affect parts of Louisiana in the coming days.

