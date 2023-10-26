Hurricane Otis batters south coast of Mexico

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MEXICO CITY, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2023) -- Hurricane Otis battered much of the coastline along Mexico's southern Pacific Coast state of Guerrero after making landfall Wednesday morning as a category 5 storm, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said Thursday.

"Communications have been completely lost," he told journalists at the National Palace in Mexico City during his daily press conference.

The popular beach resort of Acapulco, one of the country's main tourism destinations, and nearby towns suffered extensive damage from the sudden onslaught of heavy rains and lashing winds, he said.

"It is a phenomenon, because in a very short time - 12 hours - it began to gain strength and become a category 5 storm," he added.

So far there have been no reports of casualties, but landslides and material damage have affected the highway to Acapulco and other roads in the area, he said.