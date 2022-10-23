MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd October, 2022) Hurricane Roslyn has made a landfall in the Mexican state of Nayarit, the National Water Commission (Conagua) said on Sunday.

"Hurricane Roslyn made landfall as a Category 3 hurricane... in the municipality of Santiago Ixcuintla in Nayarit," Conagua said on Twitter.

A tropical storm gets a name when its wind speed surpasses 63 kilometers per hour (39 miles per hour), and classifies as a hurricane when the wind speed is over 119 kilometers per hour.

According to CNN, Roslyn formed off the western coast of Mexico and its sustained wind speed increased by 60 miles per hour in a 24-hour period from Friday to Saturday morning.