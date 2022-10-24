UrduPoint.com

Hurricane Roslyn Results In At Least Two Deaths In Western Mexico - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 24, 2022 | 05:40 AM

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th October, 2022) At least two people died in the state of Nayarit in western Mexico as a result of hurricane Roslyn, which has since been downgraded to a tropical storm, local media report.

Gilberto Rodriguez, 80, died in his home when a wall collapsed after the fence fell during the storm, radio Formula reported on Sunday citing regional rescue workers.

Ana Pimentel Moreno, 39, also died in her home when her house collapsed, according to radio Formula.

Hurricane Roslyn made landfall in the Mexican state of Nayarit on Sunday. After moving inland, it was downgraded to a tropical storm and is now heading northeast across Durango state.

Almost 100,000 people were left without power in Mexico amid the storm, according to local media reports. Authorities have warned about possible flooding and landslides.

