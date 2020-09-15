UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hurricane Sally Grows Stronger, Threatening US Coast - NHC

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 15th September 2020 | 12:30 AM

Hurricane Sally Grows Stronger, Threatening US Coast - NHC

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2020) Hurricane Sally, the second storm within three weeks developing off the US Gulf of Mexico, is expected to make landfall in the southeastern by Tuesday and is gathering wind speeds that could make it more dangerous, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Monday.

"On the forecast track, the center of Sally will move over the north-central Gulf of Mexico today, approach southeastern Louisiana tonight, and make landfall in the hurricane warning area on Tuesday or Tuesday night," the NHC said in a bulletin warning about the storm. "Maximum sustained winds are near 90 mph (150 km/h) with higher gusts. Additional strengthening is forecast during the next day or so, and Sally is expected to be a dangerous hurricane when it moves onshore along the north-central Gulf coast.

"

Sally is the 18th named storm in the Atlantic this year and will be the eighth of tropical storm or hurricane strength to hit the United States, according to NHC records.

It comes less than three weeks after Hurricane Laura, one of the strongest US hurricanes in more than a century, made landfall near Cameron, Louisiana, on August 26 as a Category 4 storm. That hurricane, which killed at least 25 people and damaged countless property, also scored a near-direct hit on one refinery in Louisiana processing 769,000 barrels per day of crude oil.

Related Topics

Storm Century Oil United States Mexico August

Recent Stories

FBR, ET& NC Punjab sign MoU for database integrati ..

1 hour ago

New violence as Ivorians protest president's third ..

11 minutes ago

Djokovic learned 'big lesson' from US Open default ..

22 minutes ago

Six injured in road accident

22 minutes ago

UN Chief Hopes Israel-Bahrain Agreement Will Promo ..

1 hour ago

Putin, Lukashenko Order Preparations for Regional ..

22 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.