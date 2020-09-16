UrduPoint.com
Hurricane Sally Makes Landfall In Southern US

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 16th September 2020 | 04:00 PM

Hurricane Sally made landfall on the southern coast of the US, the National Hurricane Center said Wednesday, hitting Gulf Shores, Alabama

The Category 2 storm, packing sustained winds of up to 105 miles (165 kilometers) per hour, was likely to cause "catastrophic and life-threatening flooding" incoastal areas, the Miami-based center said.

