Hurricane Sally makes landfall in southern US

Washington (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2020 ) :Hurricane Sally made landfall on the southern coast of the US, the National Hurricane Center said Wednesday, hitting Gulf Shores, Alabama.

The Category 2 storm, packing sustained winds of up to 105 miles (165 kilometers) per hour, was likely to cause "catastrophic and life-threatening flooding" incoastal areas, the Miami-based center said.