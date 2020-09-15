Hurricane Sally Shuts Down 21% of US Oil Output, 25% of Gas - Interior Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2020) Some 21 percent of the oil production capacity on the US coast along the Gulf of Mexico has been idled together with 25 percent of gas output over precautionary shutdowns related to Hurricane Sally, the US Interior Department said.

Total oil production impacted by the shutdown amounted to 395,790 barrels per day while the affected gas output was 685 million metric cubic feet per day, according to records retained by the Interior Department's Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement said on Monday.

Cumulatively, some 147 oil and gas platforms were evacuated ahead of Hurricane Sally, which is expected to make landfall by Tuesday, according to the National Hurricane Center (NHC).

The second storm within three weeks developing off the US Gulf of Mexico, Sally was sustaining maximum winds near 90 miles per hour with higher gusts and could strengthen ahead of its landfall, making it a "dangerous hurricane," the NHC said.

The storm comes less than three weeks after Hurricane Laura made landfall near Cameron, Louisiana, as a Category 4 storm.

Laura, which killed at least 25 people and caused significant damage to property, also scored a near-direct hit on one refinery in Louisiana processing 769,000 barrels per day of crude oil.