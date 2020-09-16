UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hurricane Sally Widens Shutdown Of US Oil Output To 27%, Gas To 28% - Interior Dept.

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 16th September 2020 | 12:10 AM

Hurricane Sally Widens Shutdown of US Oil Output to 27%, Gas to 28% - Interior Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2020) Hurricane Sally, the Atlantic region storm due to make landfall later Tuesday, has widened its shutdown of oil production in the US Gulf Coast of Mexico to 27 percent of capacity and natural gas to 28 percent, Interior Department data showed on Tuesday.

The larger shutdowns reflect the precautions being taken with regards to the storm, which the National Hurricane Center said earlier on Tuesday could bring "extreme life-threatening" and historic floods. As of Monday, only 21 percent of oil production in the US Gulf Coast of Mexico had been idled, along with 25 percent of gas output, according to data from the Interior Department's Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement.

Sally will be the 18th named storm in the Atlantic this year and will be the eighth tropical storm or hurricane strength to hit the United States, according to NHC records.

On Monday, the agency described Sally as a "dangerous hurricane" sustaining maximum winds near 90 miles per hour (150 km/h) with higher gusts that could strengthen ahead of its expected landfall later on Tuesday.

The storm comes less than three weeks after Hurricane Laura, one of the strongest US hurricanes in more than a century, made landfall on August 27 near Cameron, Louisiana, as a Category 4 storm. Laura, which killed at least 25 people and damaged countless property, also scored a near-direct hit on one refinery in Louisiana processing 769,000 barrels per day of crude oil.

Related Topics

Storm Century Oil United States Mexico August Gas From

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate Guatemala&#039;s Presiden ..

31 minutes ago

Normalising ties between UAE and Israel a historic ..

1 hour ago

Health ministry conducts further 86,879 COVID-19 t ..

2 hours ago

Lavrov Urged Maas to Abandon Further Politicizatio ..

30 minutes ago

Ex-Malian President Moussa Traore Dies Aged 83 - R ..

30 minutes ago

UNSC Adopts Draft Resolution to Appoint Libya Spec ..

30 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.