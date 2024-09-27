Hurricane Triggers 'catastrophic' US Floods, 17 Dead
Faizan Hashmi Published September 27, 2024 | 10:20 PM
Steinhatchee, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2024) Hurricane Helene killed at least 17 people and caused massive flooding across the southeast United States on Friday, knocking out power for millions of customers.
Roads, homes and businesses were inundated after Helene made landfall near the Florida state capital Tallahassee overnight and surged north, though it weakened to a tropical storm.
The National Hurricane Center reported "historic and catastrophic flooding" and warned of flash floods in Georgia's largest city Atlanta, as well as in South Carolina and North Carolina.
Up to 12 inches (30 centimeters) of rain was forecast in the Appalachian mountains, with isolated spots even receiving 20 inches.
In Perry, a town near where Helene slammed into the coast as a powerful Category 4 hurricane, houses had lost power and the gas station was flattened.
"Once the eye got to us, that's when everything started to intensify," Larry Bailey, 32, who sheltered in his small wooden home all night with his two nephews and sister, told AFP.
"I am Floridian, so I'm kind of used to it, but it was real scary at one point. It's like, was my house gonna get blown away or not?"
Georgia Governor Brian Kemp reported 11 fatalities in his state, including an emergency responder, and he warned that the city of Valdosta had identified 115 heavily damaged structures with multiple people trapped inside.
Authorities in Pinellas County in Florida confirmed five storm-related deaths, and one person also died in Charlotte, North Carolina when a tree fell on a home, the fire department said.
With typhoon Yagi battering Asia, storm Boris drenching Europe, extreme flooding in the Sahel, September so far has been a wet month globally.
Scientists link some extreme weather events directly to human-caused global warming, but it remains too early to draw clear conclusions about the current month.
- 'New normal?' -
"We have got to start wondering: is this the new normal? Is it going to happen every year?" said Curtis Drafton, a search and rescue volunteer, 48, in Steinhatchee, Florida.
"We have a lot of talk about once-in-a-lifetime storm, but we had one similar last year," he told AFP.
"We had a 9-foot storm surge, two feet over my head plus a little bit more. This dock here got shredded."
Some residents in Atlanta used buckets to empty water out of their ground-floor windows.
More than 4.3 million homes and businesses were without power across Florida, Georgia and the Carolinas, according to tracking site PowerOutage.us.
In the impact zone, residents had been warned of "unsurvivable" storm surge.
President Joe Biden and state authorities had urged people to heed official evacuation warnings before Helene hit, though some chose stay in their homes to wait out the storm.
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis had mobilized the National Guard and ordered thousands of personnel to ready for search and rescue operations, urging residents to take precautions.
Recent Stories
UHS declares MDCAT 2024 results: Two female students ace with 99.5% marks
PM Shehbaz urges immediate halt to Gaza atrocities in UN address
Govt committed to implement e-procurement system: Mujtaba
Got impressed by husband’s prayers for Junaid Jamshed, says Sana Khan
PM emphasizes to deepen Pakistan-US trade ties
Lt Gen Muhammad Ali appointed as Secretary defence
Note 60 Launches Today for PKR 26,999 with Industry’s Only 24-Month Warranty, ..
Vivo Unveils Dynamic Duo Bilal Abbas and Durefishan Saleem as Ambassadors for th ..
Beyond Communication: Here's Why We Can't Live Without Our Smartphones
PITB, Punjab Irrigation Department Sign Contract to Implement Crop-Based Water R ..
The Future of Renewable Energy in Pakistan: Harnessing the Power of Solar, Wind, ..
Pakistan, UK agree to promote relations in various sectors
More Stories From World
-
Trump and Zelensky make nice after tensions over Ukraine war2 minutes ago
-
Hamas slams Netanyahu's 'blatant lies' at UN assembly2 minutes ago
-
Service station blast kills five in Russia's Dagestan12 minutes ago
-
Israel military says strikes Hezbollah HQ in Beirut suburb12 minutes ago
-
Van Gogh's 'Sunflowers' targeted again with soup in UK after activists jailed12 minutes ago
-
Sudan paramilitary attack kills 18 at El-Fasher market: medic12 minutes ago
-
UN says watching Israel strikes on Beirut with 'great alarm'12 minutes ago
-
Pak Embassy hosts Business & Investment Roundtable in Beijing33 minutes ago
-
Pakistani PM Shehbaz, delegations from Arab & Islamic countries walk out of UNGA in snub to Netanyah ..42 minutes ago
-
Non-implementation of UN resolutions on Palestine has emboldened Israel: PM tells UNGA2 hours ago
-
Swiss teenage cyclist Muriel Furrer dies after crash at worlds2 hours ago
-
Kiwis stumble at 22-2 after Kamindu's 1,000-run milestone2 hours ago