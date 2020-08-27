UrduPoint.com
Hurricane Triggers Chemical Fire In Louisiana, Residents Urged To Shelter - Governor

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 26 minutes ago Thu 27th August 2020 | 10:40 PM

Hurricane Laura has set off a chemical fire in the Westlake area of Louisiana, Governor John Bel Edwards said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2020) Hurricane Laura has set off a chemical fire in the Westlake area of Louisiana, Governor John Bel Edwards said on Thursday.

"There is a chemical fire in the Westlake/Moss Bluff/Sulphur area," Edwards said via Twitter. "Residents are advised to shelter in place until further notice and close your doors and windows. Follow the directions of local officials."

Edwards advised residents of the area to close all windows and doors and not to go out while they waited for other directions from local authorities.

"If you are in the Westlake/Moss Bluff/Sulphur area, shelter in place, close your windows and doors and turn off your air conditioning units.

There is a chemical fire. Stay inside and wait for additional direction from local officials," Edwards said.

The US National Hurricane Centre previously announced that the hurricane could prove catastrophic before reaching the coast, as 380,000 residents have been required to evacuate from cities along the Gulf of Mexico, while another 200,000 were forced to leave their homes in Louisiana.

Laura has hit the southwestern parts of Louisiana, reaching the "extremely dangerous'' category 4 storm with maximum sustained winds of 150 miles per hour (240 kilometers per hour), according to the National Hurricane Center. However, Laura had weakened to a category 1 storm by late Thursday morning.

