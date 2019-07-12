Hurricane, Tropical Storm Warnings Proclaimed in US State of Louisiana - Weather Center

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2019) A hurricane warning has been issued for the coast of the US state of Louisiana, along with a tropical storm warning for related areas, the US National Hurricane Center (NHC) announced in a statement.

"A Hurricane Warning is now in effect for the coast of Louisiana from Intracoastal City to Grand Isle," the statement said on Thursday. "Tropical Storm Warning is now in effect for Lake Pontchartrain and Lake Maurepas, including metropolitan New Orleans."