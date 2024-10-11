Hurricane Whips Up Bitter US Election Battle
Faizan Hashmi Published October 11, 2024 | 12:00 AM
Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2024) Hurricane Milton crashed into the US presidential election on Thursday, whipping up a political tempest that embroiled Donald Trump, Kamala Harris and Joe Biden, even as Florida reeled from the impact of the real-life storm.
Republican former president Trump and his allies have attacked the White House over its handling of both Milton and of Hurricane Helene two weeks ago, while unleashing a flood of misinformation about the US government's relief efforts.
"Hopefully on January 20 you're going to have somebody who's really going to help you," Trump said in a video message to the people of Florida, where he lives at his huge Mar-a-Lago resort complex.
Democratic vice president and presidential nominee Harris and President Biden have both hit back strongly over the Republican's "onslaught of lies" -- but have also taken extra pains to show that they are in control.
Stung by criticism that they were both out of Washington when Helene hit in late September, Biden and Harris have kept up a hyperactive schedule during Milton's rampage, including a rare twice-daily media briefing by the president.
Harris tore into Trump on Thursday, a day after the Republican returned to one of his favorite themes of wind turbines in a campaign speech where he mocked its proponents for thinking it "sounds so wonderful."
"Yesterday, I met with members of the Federal team that is working around the clock to deliver relief to Americans affected by Helene and Milton," Harris said on X.
"Meanwhile, Donald Trump spread lies and educated us about the sound of the wind."
