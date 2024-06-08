Hurricanes, Blues reach Super Rugby semi-finals as Rebels farewelled

Wellington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2024) The Wellington Hurricanes and Auckland Blues booked home semi-finals with power-packed victories on Saturday while the Melbourne Rebels bade farewell to Super Rugby.

The top-qualifying Hurricanes overcame a slow start to beat the Rebels 47-20 in their quarter-final in Wellington, with the debt-laden Australian team playing the last match in their 14th and final season.

The Blues - who finished the regular season a solitary bonus point behind the Hurricanes - overpowered the Fijian Drua in the forwards to win 36-5 in Auckland.

Three teams have reached the semi-finals following the Waikato Chiefs' 43-21 defeat of the Queensland Reds on Friday.

The Otago Highlanders would complete a New Zealand sweep of the final four if they upset the ACT Brumbies in Canberra later on Saturday.

Some Rebels players and supporters were outwardly emotional after the full-time whistle.

They won't return next year after Rugby Australia decided to shut down the club, which went into administration in January owing almost Aus$23 million (US$15 million).

Captain Rob Leota was pleased his team were competitive in what was the Rebels first play-offs appearance in a full Super Rugby campaign.

"It was our goal from the start of the year to be the greatest Rebels team ever," he said.

"We had high hopes to go further but you can't give opportunities to a team like the Hurricanes.

"For this club, we hope we did everyone proud and hopefully we can see this team come back in the next couple of years.

"

Hurricanes back Jordie Barrett, whose linebreaks created two of his team's seven tries, paid tribute to the Rebels.

"I want to acknowledge the Rebels as a franchise," All Black Barrett said.

"Since joining Super Rugby, they've always been a joy to play against -- players, staff and fans.

"So I wish all of them all the best in whatever direction they go."

The Rebels disrupted the in-form Hurricanes up front, keeping them scoreless for the first 25 minutes and only trailing 14-6 at the interval after conceding tries to prop Pasilio Tosi and winger Josh Moorby.

The home side took control after the resumption through tries to forwards Braydon Iose, Asafo Aumua and Devan Flanders.

Melbourne breathed life into the contest when winger Lachie Anderson crossed twice in quick succession but the Hurricanes had the final say through tries to Du'Plessis Kirifi and Kini Naholo.

The Blues were in command at 22-0 up following first-half tries to captain Dalton Papali'i, Finlay Christie and Caleb Clarke.

A Drua backline brimming with talent had few opportunities although winger Selestino Ravutaumada streaked clear for a final individual try soon after the break.

The Blues conjured two late tries, including a second to Clarke.

There will be concern over a knee injury that forced in-form Blues captain and lock Patrick Tuipulotu from the field after 20 minutes.