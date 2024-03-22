Hurricanes Rout Rebels To Stay Perfect Atop Super Rugby Table
Faizan Hashmi Published March 22, 2024 | 04:10 PM
Wellington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2024) Jordie Barrett bagged two tries as the Wellington Hurricanes thumped the Melbourne Rebels 54-28 on Friday to extend their 100 percent record at the top of the Super Rugby table.
The Hurricanes outscored the Rebels eight tries to four in recording their fifth straight win to start the season.
The ACT Brumbies also enjoyed a crushing victory, at their breathtaking best to beat Moana Pasifika 60-21 in Canberra.
Winger Salesi Rayasi scored two of the Hurricanes' five first-half tries, the pick of which was Barrett's first on his return from suspension after his red card against the Queensland Reds in early March.
Hurricanes captain Brad Shields won the ball at the back of the line-out, popped a pass inside to scrum-half TJ Perenara, who put Barrett over midway through the first half.
"It was good to be back. We had a massive challenge, the Melbourne Rebels are a good side and it was a tough night," Barrett said.
"It's a great start, but it's about being consistent every week," he added after the Hurricanes remained the only unbeaten team in the competition.
They made 14 changes from the side which won away at defending champions the Canterbury Crusaders last weekend, but made an explosive start.
At 33-0 down, the Rebels put in a strong finish to the first half when lock Angelo Smith smashed his way over from close range, making it 33-7 at half-time.
The Melbourne side came out strong for the second half in Palmerston North when centre Lukas Ripley touched down after a quick ball from a ruck.
The Hurricanes scored rapid-fire tries midway through the second-half through flanker Du'Plessis Kirifi and Perenara, who darted over to claim his 59th Super Rugby try to stretch the hosts out to 47-14.
Rebels replacement back Mason Gordon marked his Super Rugby debut with his team's third try when they found space out wide.
Barrett scored his second when he finished off a superb flowing attack as the Hurricanes chalked up 50 points.
Their flyhalf Aidan Morgan was faultless with the boot in landing all eight conversions before the Rebels touched down their fourth try late on through hooker Jordan Uelese.
In Canberra, the Brumbies were too hot to handle for Moana, running in nine tries to three for their fourth win from five this season.
Centre Hudson Creighton and fullback Tom Wright both scored twice, with the other tries split between the team. Noah Lolesio added 13 points with the boot.
Recent Stories
Tough decisions to be made to save Pakistan, says Shaza Khawaja
IMF recommends 18 per cent GST on petrol
Inter-College Ramadan T20 Cup 2024 to begin tonight
Haier S800 LED TV: The Game Changer with Redefined Entertainment
FM urges considering aggressive financing for nuclear energy projects
SC declares Justice Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui’s removal as IHC Judge illegal
Pakistan Navy in a Joint Operation with Law Enforcement Agencies Seizes Worth 14 ..
First solar eclipse of year 2024 will occur next month
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 March 2024
Charter of Reconciliation will uplift country: Musadik
UHS declares Pharm D, MS Ophthalmology results
More Stories From World
-
Magnitude-6.4 quake hits off Indonesia's Java island: USGS50 seconds ago
-
Berlin says German FA lacks 'patriotism' for dropping Adidas1 minute ago
-
Cricket: Bangladesh v Sri Lanka 1st Test scoreboard1 minute ago
-
Dozens of Rohingya feared dead or missing after boat capsized off Indonesia: UN21 minutes ago
-
Dozens of Rohingya feared dead or missing at sea as Indonesia ends search21 minutes ago
-
Russia admits 'state of war' amid massive strikes on Ukraine21 minutes ago
-
Kremlin warns EU over grain tariffs, frozen assets21 minutes ago
-
Niger says 23 soldiers killed in 'terrorist' ambush31 minutes ago
-
Magnitude-6.4 quake hits off Indonesia's Java island: USGS1 hour ago
-
Pakistani consulate lauds New York State Assembly's resolutions honouring Pakistan1 hour ago
-
UK, Australia call for 'immediate cessation of fighting' in Gaza2 hours ago
-
Russia targets Kyiv after Putin vows revenge for border strikes2 hours ago