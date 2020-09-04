UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Husband Of Assange's Judge Linked To UK Lobby Group Critical Of Wikileaks Founder- Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Fri 04th September 2020 | 03:46 PM

Husband of Assange's Judge Linked to UK Lobby Group Critical of Wikileaks Founder- Reports

The husband of the UK judge overseeing Julian Assange's extradition proceedings to the United States had links to a London-based think tank critical of the Wikileaks founder around the time his wife made two legal rulings against the whistleblower in February 2018, the Declassified UK media outlet reported on Friday

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th September, 2020) The husband of the UK judge overseeing Julian Assange's extradition proceedings to the United States had links to a London-based think tank critical of the Wikileaks founder around the time his wife made two legal rulings against the whistleblower in February 2018, the Declassified UK media outlet reported on Friday.

According to the reports, James Arbuthnot, a member of parliament's House of Lords and a former Conservative minister of defense, was associated with the Henry Jackson Society (HJS) when Westminster magistrate Emma Arbuthnot first dismissed a request by Assange's lawyers to have his arrest warrant for skipping bail withdrawn, following a decision by the Swedish prosecutors to drop an investigation into sexual assault allegations.

Later on, the judge also ruled out as unreasonable the whistleblower's fears of being extradited to the US if he was handed over to Sweden, the media outlet that identifies itself as "an outlet covering Britain's role in the world" said.

It claimed that around that time, James Arbuthnot was working closely with the HJS and has hosted and chaired events at the House of Lords for the lobby group, which it described as a neo-conservative organization "with a strongly anti-Assange agenda.

"

The HJS has called the whistleblower "bonkers and paranoid" and described Ecuador's asylum to him as "the last seedy bolthole to which Mr Assange thinks he can run," the media added.

Although as of November 2019 Arbuthnot is no longer formally presiding over the Assange extradition proceedings, the judge has never declared any conflicts of interest in the case and has never formally recused herself and remains in a supervisory role overseeing the trial with her subordinate district magistrate Vanessa Baraitser, Declassified UK added.

The WikiLeaks founder's extradition hearing is set to resume on September 7 at the Central Criminal Court of London and could last three or four weeks.

Assange has been indicted on 17 charges of espionage and one charge of conspiring with a source to violate the Computer Fraud and Abuse Act for his reporting on the US wars in Iraq and Afghanistan and the torture at Guantanamo Bay, for which he could face up to 175 years in prison.

Related Topics

Hearing Afghanistan World Parliament Lawyers Iraq Wife London Guantanamo Jackson Ecuador United Kingdom United States Sweden Tank February September November Criminals 2018 2019 Media Court

Recent Stories

Russian Military Reports 12 Ceasefire Violations i ..

1 minute ago

India Expects INDRA NAVY-20 Drills to Boost Mutual ..

1 minute ago

RECAST - Trump Says US Could Reduce Afghanistan Tr ..

1 minute ago

Shahzad Akbar directs early recovery of missing Sa ..

23 minutes ago

Trump Says US Could Reduce Afghanistan Troop Level ..

23 minutes ago

OPEC Postpones 60th Anniversary Celebration Planne ..

23 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.