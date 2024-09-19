Open Menu

Husband Of Billionaire Russian CEO Charged With Murder

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 19, 2024 | 09:10 PM

Husband of billionaire Russian CEO charged with murder

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2024) The estranged husband of a billionaire Russian CEO was arrested on Thursday and charged with several crimes, including murder, after two people were killed in a shootout at his wife's company in central Moscow.

Vladislav Bakalchuk and a group of men came to the offices of e-commerce giant Wildberries in central Moscow on Wednesday for what he said were peaceful negotiations that turned violent.

Tatyana Bakalchuk, his estranged wife and the company's CEO, said he broke into the building with armed men and opened fire, in what she called a botched attempt to seize the company by force.

Vladislav has now been "detained for 48 hours" and charged with "murder", "attempted murder", "assault of a law enforcement officer" and "vigilantism", his lawyers said in a message on his Telegram account.

The incident came weeks after Wildberries finalised a controversial merger deal that Russian President Vladimir Putin had personally approved but that Vladislav denounced as a "huge mistake".

Two security guards were killed in the shootout, which injured seven others.

Tatyana released a tearful video message on Wednesday accusing her husband of organising the attack.

Related Topics

Injured Murder Attack Fire Moscow Russia Lawyers Company Wife Vladimir Putin

Recent Stories

P@SHA announces results of its annual elections

P@SHA announces results of its annual elections

36 minutes ago
 IWMI tackles water scarcity in Punjab with ground- ..

IWMI tackles water scarcity in Punjab with ground-breaking GMIS

3 hours ago
 SC decision on reserved seats cannot be implemente ..

SC decision on reserved seats cannot be implemented after amended Election Act: ..

3 hours ago
 Pakistan’s film “The Legends of Maula Jatt” ..

Pakistan’s film “The Legends of Maula Jatt” to be premiered now in India

6 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz all set for UNGA 79th session in New Yo ..

PM Shehbaz all set for UNGA 79th session in New York

6 hours ago
 Gold prices go up by Rs800 per tola in Pakistan

Gold prices go up by Rs800 per tola in Pakistan

7 hours ago
Pakistan rejects Afghanistan Consul General’s cl ..

Pakistan rejects Afghanistan Consul General’s clarification for not standing u ..

7 hours ago
 PSX 100 Index reaches 81,972 points

PSX 100 Index reaches 81,972 points

8 hours ago
 President Biden says Pak-US relations important fo ..

President Biden says Pak-US relations important for regional security

8 hours ago
 Artificial Intelligence is taking over the smartph ..

Artificial Intelligence is taking over the smartphone industry, and here’s why ..

8 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 September 202 ..

12 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 September 2024

13 hours ago

More Stories From World