Husband Of Billionaire Russian CEO Charged With Murder
Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2024) The estranged husband of a billionaire Russian CEO was arrested on Thursday and charged with several crimes, including murder, after two people were killed in a shootout at his wife's company in central Moscow.
Vladislav Bakalchuk and a group of men came to the offices of e-commerce giant Wildberries in central Moscow on Wednesday for what he said were peaceful negotiations that turned violent.
Tatyana Bakalchuk, his estranged wife and the company's CEO, said he broke into the building with armed men and opened fire, in what she called a botched attempt to seize the company by force.
Vladislav has now been "detained for 48 hours" and charged with "murder", "attempted murder", "assault of a law enforcement officer" and "vigilantism", his lawyers said in a message on his Telegram account.
The incident came weeks after Wildberries finalised a controversial merger deal that Russian President Vladimir Putin had personally approved but that Vladislav denounced as a "huge mistake".
Two security guards were killed in the shootout, which injured seven others.
Tatyana released a tearful video message on Wednesday accusing her husband of organising the attack.
