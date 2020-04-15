UrduPoint.com
Husband of NHS Nurse Who Died From COVID-19 Says Wife 'Neglected' by UK Government

The husband of Amor Padilla Gatinao, a nurse who worked at the UK National Health Service (NHS) for 18 years and died after contracting COVID-19, in an interview with the Sky News broadcaster on Wednesday, criticized the government for not doing enough to protect his wife and other medical workers

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2020) The husband of Amor Padilla Gatinao, a nurse who worked at the UK National Health Service (NHS) for 18 years and died after contracting COVID-19, in an interview with the Sky news broadcaster on Wednesday, criticized the government for not doing enough to protect his wife and other medical workers.

Mario Padilla Gatinao said that his wife, 50, was infected last month while working at St Charles Hospital in London and died from the disease last week. He said that when the woman, who also had diabetes and a heart condition, showed symptoms of the coronavirus, the ambulance refused to admit her to a hospital.

"I don't know why the government did not do more to protect NHS workers, like my wife. She was neglected. My children's lives will never be the same again," the husband said, adding that the authorities should take more actions to protect frontline workers.

Mario Padilla Gatinao added that he later took his wife to a hospital where she spent more than a week. As a result of worsening symptoms of the respiratory disease, the nurse was intubated and put in an induced coma.

Amor Padilla Gatinao became the fifth nurse of the Philippine origin and 44th NHS worker to die after being infected with the virus, the broadcaster added, citing Nursing Notes, a medical website tracking fatalities among medical workers.

The broadcaster added that a 51-year-old chemotherapy nurse, Donald Suelto, who is another nurse of the Philippine origin, also died after treating a COVID-19 patient. According to the nurse's niece, the government's actions to protect NHS workers were not enough and the authorities should do more to help medical staff.

