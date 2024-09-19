Open Menu

Husband Of Russian Retailer CEO Arrested, Charged Over Moscow Shooting: Lawyers

Faizan Hashmi Published September 19, 2024 | 05:00 PM

Husband of Russian retailer CEO arrested, charged over Moscow shooting: lawyers

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2024) The estranged husband of Russia's richest woman and CEO of retail giant Wildberries was arrested Thursday and charged with several crimes including murder, a day after a deadly armed raid at the company's central Moscow offices.

Billionaire Tatyana Bakalchuk released a tearful message a day earlier, saying her husband Vladislav Bakalchuk, whom she is currently divorcing, led an armed raid into the Wildberries offices.

Vladislav Bakalchuk's lawyers said in a message on his social media page that he was "detained for 48 hours" and charged with "murder", "attempted murder", "assault of a law enforcement officer" and "vigilantism."

Two people, including a security guard, were killed in the shooting at the offices, which lie a few streets away from the Kremlin.

The incident came weeks after the company finalised a merger deal that Vladislav criticised and that strongman Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov vowed to stop.

Vladislav's lawyers said he was on his way to a "pre-agreed meeting to settle a corporate conflict."

But Bakalchuk called her husband's claims "absurd" and said "no one agreed to any negotiations."

"Vladislav, what are you doing? How are you going to look in the eyes of your parents and our children?"

Wildberries is Russia's largest online retailer.

Tatyana Bakalchuk is the majority oner of the company, while her estranged husband holds a one-percent stake.

