Husband Of Russian Retailer CEO Arrested, Charged Over Moscow Shooting: Lawyers
Faizan Hashmi Published September 19, 2024 | 05:00 PM
Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2024) The estranged husband of Russia's richest woman and CEO of retail giant Wildberries was arrested Thursday and charged with several crimes including murder, a day after a deadly armed raid at the company's central Moscow offices.
Billionaire Tatyana Bakalchuk released a tearful message a day earlier, saying her husband Vladislav Bakalchuk, whom she is currently divorcing, led an armed raid into the Wildberries offices.
Vladislav Bakalchuk's lawyers said in a message on his social media page that he was "detained for 48 hours" and charged with "murder", "attempted murder", "assault of a law enforcement officer" and "vigilantism."
Two people, including a security guard, were killed in the shooting at the offices, which lie a few streets away from the Kremlin.
The incident came weeks after the company finalised a merger deal that Vladislav criticised and that strongman Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov vowed to stop.
Vladislav's lawyers said he was on his way to a "pre-agreed meeting to settle a corporate conflict."
But Bakalchuk called her husband's claims "absurd" and said "no one agreed to any negotiations."
"Vladislav, what are you doing? How are you going to look in the eyes of your parents and our children?"
Wildberries is Russia's largest online retailer.
Tatyana Bakalchuk is the majority oner of the company, while her estranged husband holds a one-percent stake.
Recent Stories
Pakistan’s film “The Legends of Maula Jatt” to be premiered now in India
PM Shehbaz all set for UNGA 79th session in New York
Gold prices go up by Rs800 per tola in Pakistan
Pakistan rejects Afghanistan Consul General’s clarification for not standing u ..
PSX 100 Index reaches 81,972 points
President Biden says Pak-US relations important for regional security
Artificial Intelligence is taking over the smartphone industry, and here’s why ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 September 2024
Hackers can exploit ‘View Once’ feature in WhatsaApp
Punjab govt decides to drops political cases against PML-N workers
PM reaffirms Pakistan's commitment to Commonwealth charter
More Stories From World
-
Departing NATO chief warns US against 'isolationism'8 seconds ago
-
Coming winter 'sternest test yet' for Ukraine energy grid20 seconds ago
-
Russia claims another village in Ukraine's Donetsk region34 seconds ago
-
Pakistan envoy meets head of Singapore's top agri business firm57 seconds ago
-
England bat against weakened Australia in 1st ODI as Archer returns1 minute ago
-
Nintendo sues 'Pokemon with guns' maker for patent infringement31 minutes ago
-
Germany plans extra 400 mn euros military aid to Ukraine41 minutes ago
-
Comoros president makes first appearance since attack51 minutes ago
-
New Zealand 136-2 in reply to Sri Lanka after Latham half-ton1 hour ago
-
KSrelief delivers 25 ambulances to Ukrainian health ministry3 hours ago
-
'Life or death' for big cities should planet warm 3C: study3 hours ago
-
India 176-6 against Bangladesh after Hasan takes four wickets3 hours ago