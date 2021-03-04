Husband of UK Queen Elizabeth II Successfully Underwent Heart Surgery - Buckingham Palace

(@FahadShabbir)

The United Kingdom's Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh and husband of Queen Elizabeth II, has successfully undergone heart surgery and is due to remain in the hospital for several more days for medical surveillance, the Buckingham Palace said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2021) The United Kingdom's Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh and husband of Queen Elizabeth II, has successfully undergone heart surgery and is due to remain in the hospital for several more days for medical surveillance, the Buckingham Palace said on Thursday.

The royal was admitted to King Edward VII's hospital in mid-February as a precautionary measure after feeling unwell. Earlier this week he was transferred to St Bartholomew's hospital in central London for further treatment.

"The Duke of Edinburgh yesterday underwent a successful procedure for a pre-existing heart condition at St Bartholomew's hospital," the palace said, as cited by the Guardian media outlet.

It added that the royal would remain hospitalized for several days more "for treatment, rest and recuperation."

This is not the first royal's hospitalization, who is known for his good health and is expected to celebrate his 100th birthday in early June. Earlier, the Royal Family announced that both Prince Philip and the 94-year-old Queen Elizabeth received the first shots of a vaccine against the coronavirus.