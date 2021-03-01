Husband of UK Queen Elizabeth II Transferred to Another Hospital - Royal Family

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st March, 2021) The United Kingdom's Prince Philip, the duke of Edinburgh and husband of Queen Elizabeth II, on Monday was transferred to another UK hospital for treatment and will stay there at least until the week's end, Buckingham Palace said.

The royal was hospitalized in mid-February as a precautionary measure after feeling unwell.

"The Duke of Edinburgh was today transferred from King Edward VII's hospital to St Bartholomew's hospital where doctors will continue to treat him for an infection, as well as undertake testing and observation for a pre-existing heart condition.

The duke remains comfortable and is responding to treatment but is expected to remain in hospital until at least the end of the week," the palace said in a statement.

This is not the first hospitalization of the prince, who is known for his good health and is expected to celebrate his 100th birthday in early June. Earlier, the Royal Family announced that both Prince Philip and the 94-year-old Queen Elizabeth received the first jabs of a coronavirus vaccine.