Husband of US House Speaker 'Violently Assaulted' in Home Intrusion - Office

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2022) Paul Pelosi, the husband of US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, was "violently assaulted" by a home intruder on Friday, according to the speaker's spokesperson.

"Early this morning, an assailant broke into the Pelosi residence in San Francisco and violently assaulted Mr.

Pelosi. The assailant is in custody and the motivation for the attack is under investigation," Drew Hammill, spokesperson for Nancy Pelosi, said in a statement. "Mr. Pelosi was taken to the hospital, where he is receiving excellent medical care and is expected to make a full recovery. The Speaker was not in San Francisco at the time."