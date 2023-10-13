HUSSAIN MUHAMMAD JOINS AS CONSUL GENERAL OF PAKISTAN TO DUBAI & NORTHERN EMIRATES

Dubai: (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13 October, 2023)

Hussain Muhammad has joined as Consul General of Pakistan to Dubai and Northern Emirates this week.

Hussain Muhammad is a career diplomat and joined Foreign Service of Pakistan in 2006.

He has served at various important positions in Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Islamabad since then. His last assignment was Deputy Chief of protocol at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Islamabad.

Hussain Muhammad has held diplomatic assignments at Pakistan Missions in Dubai, Kabul and Geneva. Mr. Hussain Muhammad earlier served at Pakistan Consulate General Dubai from 2011-2015.