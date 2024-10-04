Open Menu

Huthi Media Says US-UK Strikes Hit 4 Yemen Governorates

Muhammad Irfan Published October 04, 2024 | 10:59 PM

Strikes by the United States and Britain targeted four provinces in Yemen, including the capital Sanaa and the port city of Hodeida, according to the Huthi-run Al Masirah television network

Strikes by the United States and Britain targeted four provinces in Yemen, including the capital Sanaa and the port city of Hodeida, according to the Huthi-run Al Masirah television network.

Al Masirah reported four strikes on Sanaa and seven on Hodeida, with AFP correspondents hearing loud explosions in both cities.

At least one strike hit Dhamar, south of the capital, and Mukayras, southeast of Sanaa, Al Masirah said.

There was no immediate comment from the United States or Britain and Al Masirah did not elaborate on any damage or casualties.

The US and Britain have repeatedly struck Huthi targets in Yemen since January in response to attacks by the Huthis on shipping in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden.

The Huthis say the strikes, which have disrupted maritime traffic in a globally important waterway, target vessels linked to Israel and are intended to signal solidarity with Palestinians during the Gaza war.

Israel too has struck Yemen in response to Huthi attacks, with Israeli strikes on Hodeida last month killing at least five people after the rebels said they targeted Israel's Ben Gurion Airport with a missile.

The latest strikes came a day after the Huthis said they carried out a drone attack on Tel Aviv. The Israeli military said it intercepted "a suspicious aerial target" off central Israel overnight, without giving further details.

On Wednesday, the Huthis said they had fired cruise missiles at Israel, following Iran's mass bombardment of the country the night before.

The day before, the Huthis damaged two ships in separate attacks off Yemen's coast.

One ship was hit by a marine drone, puncturing a ballast tank, while a second vessel was damaged by a missile less than three hours later, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said.

The latest strikes came as thousands took to the streets of the capital Sanaa to express solidarity with Palestinians and Lebanese amid attacks by Israel.

"The aggression on the capital and Yemeni governorates after the...solidarity marches with Lebanon and Gaza is a desperate attempt to terrorise our people," Huthi official Hashem Sharaf al-Din told Al Masirah.

"Yemen will not be deterred by these attacks and will continue its steadfastness in confronting the enemies with all its strength."

