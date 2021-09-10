UrduPoint.com

Huthi Offensive In Yemen 'must Stop': New UN Envoy

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 10th September 2021 | 10:58 PM

Huthi offensive in Yemen 'must stop': new UN envoy

The offensive by Huthi rebels in Yemen's northern Marib province "must stop," the UN Security Council was told Friday by the organisation's new envoy for the country, Hans Grundberg from Sweden

United Nations, United States, Sept 10 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2021 ) :The offensive by Huthi rebels in Yemen's northern Marib province "must stop," the UN Security Council was told Friday by the organisation's new envoy for the country, Hans Grundberg from Sweden.

"Civilians, including the many internally displaced persons who sought refuge in Marib, live in constant fear of violence and renewed displacement," the newly-appointed official said.

"The UN and the international community has been clear in its message: The offensive must stop." The offensive in the Marib region has been going on since the beginning of 2020 and has "killed thousands of young Yemenis," the envoy said.

"The fighting must stop, the violence has to come to an end," he insisted.

The province of Marib, the last bastion of government power in the war-torn north of the country, is regularly the scene of violent clashes.

"The peace process has been stalled for too long. The conflict parties have not discussed a comprehensive settlement since 2016," Grundberg said.

He said he would soon travel to Saudi Arabia to meet Yemeni President Abedrabbo Mansour Hadi, and planned to see the Huthis as well.

Talks are also planned with Saudi, Omani, Emirati, Kuwaiti, Iranian and Egyptian officials, he said.

The conflict in Yemen, triggered in 2014 by a rebel offensive, has killed tens of thousands of people according to NGOs, and brought millions more to the brink of starvation.

Related Topics

United Nations Yemen Saudi Young Marib Saudi Arabia Sweden 2016 2020 From Government Million

Recent Stories

US Charges Ex-Venezuela Official With 5.5 Ton Coca ..

US Charges Ex-Venezuela Official With 5.5 Ton Cocaine Smuggling - Justice Depart ..

2 minutes ago
 Farrukh describes Bilawal's criticism against PM I ..

Farrukh describes Bilawal's criticism against PM Imran as worthless

2 minutes ago
 Opposition parties not supporting electoral reform ..

Opposition parties not supporting electoral reforms to maintain their political, ..

2 minutes ago
 Youngster tortured, stabbed to death

Youngster tortured, stabbed to death

2 minutes ago
 Strict implementation of anti-corona SOPs stressed ..

Strict implementation of anti-corona SOPs stressed

1 hour ago
 Quaid-e-Azam paid glowing tributes on his death an ..

Quaid-e-Azam paid glowing tributes on his death anniversary

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.